JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A former New Jersey church pastor who fled the country after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy has been sentenced to more time behind bars.
Gregorio Martinez received a five-year prison term Monday for bail jumping. He will start serving the term once he completes a four-year sentence he got last July for the sex assault.
Martinez is native of the Dominican Republic and once was a Pentecostal preacher. He was convicted in February 2015 of molesting a 13-year-old boy he knew through a North Bergen church. Martinez fled and remained at large until he was apprehended in Honduras in August 2016.
Authorities had been searching for him since he failed to appear at a pre-sentencing hearing.
Martinez still faces charges stemming from the alleged sexual assaults of three other males.
