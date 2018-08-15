MINNEAPOLIS — Defense attorneys want charges dismissed against a former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman last year.

Attorneys for ex-officer Mohamed Noor argue in motions filed Wednesday that the charges should be dismissed because of prosecutorial misconduct and lack of probable cause.

Noor is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the July 15, 2017, death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. She was killed after calling 911 to report a possible assault.

Prosecutors say Noor was in a squad car's passenger seat when he shot Damond through the driver's side window after she approached the vehicle. Noor's attorneys argue Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman's statements about the case "have undermined Officer Noor's fundamental right to a fair trial."

A spokesman for Freeman's office declined comment Wednesday.