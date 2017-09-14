A former NHL hockey player from the Twin Cities, whose career was cut short by head injuries and is part of the concussion lawsuit against the league, has died.

Jeff Parker, who turned 53 a week ago and played in parts of five seasons in the NHL in the late 1980s and early 1990s, died Monday, the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said Thursday.

His longtime partner, Melina Miller, of Minneapolis, told Canada’s TSN national sports network that Parker died from a heart and lung infection and that his brain will be donated to Boston University to determine whether he suffered from the debilitating disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

The university has so far disclosed that it has diagnosed CTE in four former NHL players — Minnesota Wild favorite Derek Boogaard, Reggie Fleming, Rick Martin and Bob Probert. An examination for CTE can only be done after death.

Parker, a White Bear Lake native, had been suffering memory loss and mood swings after two severe head injuries during games in 1991.

He is one of many former hockey players with Minnesota connections who are among the plaintiffs in the concussion lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Minneapolis against the NHL in February 2015.

Jeff Parker, early in his career.

“I think [the league is] turning the other cheek to it,” Parker said in 2016, when he was making a living as a restaurant server in St. Paul. “Hopefully, something is done sooner rather than later.”

Before the previous NHL season, the league announced changes to its concussion protocol, including four independent “spotters” assigned to monitor all games. If they see signs of a concussion after a play, the coach is directed to remove the player from the game. Parker said last year that he wished those rules had been in place when he was playing.

While with the NHL’s Hartford Whalers in 1991, the 6-foot-3 and nearly 200-pound forward hit a stanchion holding the glass to the boards and was knocked out for 5 minutes, with a cracked helmet.

He said he doesn’t remember how long he took off before his next game, but he felt pressure to get back and play because he didn’t have a contract.

After taking another hard hit, Parker lost his sense of smell and left the game forever at 26.

By 2006, he was running into trouble with the law in the Twin Cities. He was twice caught behind the wheel after losing his driving privileges and was convicted in 2007 and 2010 for drunken driving offenses.

Parker, who played in a high school state championship game for White Bear Lake Mariner in 1982, was drafted that year in the sixth round by the Buffalo Sabres. He played three seasons for Michigan State University, including in 1985-86, when the Spartans won the national championship.

Parker began his pro career in 1986-87, first with the minor league Rochester Americans and then with the Sabres.

When he left hockey for good, he had logged 141 games in the NHL, with 16 goals and 19 assists.