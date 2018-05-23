EAST LANSING, Mich. — A former NFL football player is suing Michigan State University, saying his rights were violated when he was expelled after a sexual misconduct investigation.
Keith Mumphery was not charged with a crime. But he says his NFL career was ruined after his 2016 expulsion from a graduate program was reported by news media a year later.
Mumphery, a wide receiver, was cut by the Houston Texans in 2017. He had 24 catches over two seasons.
A lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The lawsuit says Michigan State took action against Mumphery to "appease" a female student, despite "numerous inconsistencies" about what had happened between the two in 2015.
Michigan State declined to comment.
