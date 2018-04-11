NEW YORK — Opening statements in the corruption trial of New York's former assembly speaker have been postponed until April 30.
Manhattan federal Judge Valerie Caproni publicly announced the date in a court filing Wednesday for the retrial of Democrat Sheldon Silver.
Jury selection will occur Monday, as previously scheduled. Openings were delayed after prosecutors said Tuesday that a key witness was ill.
Silver is being retried after his 2015 conviction was overturned by an appeals court that cited a U.S. Supreme Court ruling narrowing public corruption law.
The 74-year-old Silver has maintained he acted legally when he earned millions of dollars after a doctor who received state-funded research grants referred patients suffering from asbestos-related health issues to his law firm.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.