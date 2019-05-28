NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — A former Nebraska City clerk who sued after he was essentially fired by the City Council in 2015 has agreed to a $325,000 settlement offered by the city.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Arnold Ehlers' lawsuit said the Nebraska City council had retaliated against him for reporting his concerns about the city utilities department's handling of an account.
Ehlers also said the City Council had acted illegally when it voted not to reappoint him to his position. A judge agreed earlier this year, saying the city acted outside its authority when it put the clerk's post — which was held by Ehlers and not vacant — up for a vote.
The lawsuit had been set to go to trial June 3.
