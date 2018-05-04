SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper accused of taking sexually explicit photos with a teen has been indicted in federal court.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that 46-year-old Justin D. Watson is already facing state-level charges on allegations of having a sexual relationship with a high school student.
State court documents show authorities believe Watson took pornographic photos of a 16-year-old boy last year at his home in Mountain View. They allege the photos include sex toys and the genitalia of both the teen and Watson.
Watson was a trooper in south-central Missouri at the time of the alleged offenses. A highway patrol spokesman says Watson is no longer employed by the agency.
Watson's attorney, Devin Kirby, didn't immediately respond Friday to a telephone message from The Associated Press.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.