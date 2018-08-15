JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A former Missouri state trooper who was driving a boat when a handcuffed Iowa man fell out and drowned is suing to get his peace officers' license back.
Anthony Piercy filed a lawsuit this week against the Missouri Department of Public Safety and the agency's director. The Kansas City Star reports he's asking for a reversal of the decision that revoked his license.
Piercy was sentenced in September for misdemeanor negligent operation of a vehicle after the drowning of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson, of Clive, Iow. Clive died in 2014 at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Piercy lost his patrol job. But earlier this summer, a Cole County judge ruled that the patrol's leader didn't have the authority to fire Piercy.
Piercy cannot return to the patrol without his peace officer license.
