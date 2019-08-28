AVON, Minn. — A former Minnesota pastor has pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a parishioner he was counseling.

Fifty-year-old Charles Pelkey entered his plea to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct on Tuesday. A jury trial that was scheduled to begin Tuesday was canceled in light of the plea deal.

Pelkey was pastor at Avon Community Church. According to the complaint, he began counseling a married woman in November 2017 who wanted to "learn more about God."

The complaint says the relationship eventually became sexual. The woman eventually ended the relationship.

The St. Cloud Times reports sentencing is set for Oct. 31.

Pelkey also was a chaplain for the Avon Police Department. The police chief has said Pelkey is no longer being used as a volunteer chaplain.