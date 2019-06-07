A judge will have to consider prison time or probation for former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor when she sentences him today at 9 a.m. for fatally shooting Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Noor’s attorneys have requested probation with community service and the unusual proposal that he turn himself into the county workhouse for a week on the day of Damond’s birth and death. Meanwhile, state sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of about 11 to 15 years for third-degree murder for defendants such as Noor, who have no criminal history.

“This sentence honors the memory of Ms. Ruszczyk and allows Mr. Noor to continue to serve the city,” defense attorneys Thomas Plunkett and Peter Wold wrote in a memorandum supporting their case.

The case grabbed worldwide attention, partly because of Damond’s Australian heritage, and raised questions among community members about the role of race and gender in the investigation and criminal prosecution of officer-involved shootings. Damond is a white woman from Australia; Noor was born in Somalia.

Jurors convicted Noor, 33, on April 30 of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing Damond in July 2017 while responding to her 911 call about a possible sexual assault behind her south Minneapolis home. They acquitted him of second-degree murder with intent.

The maximum prison term for third-degree murder is 25 years; the maximum for second-degree manslaughter is 10 years.

Noor’s attorneys wrote in their memorandum that if Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance denies their probation request, they will ask for a durational departure — less prison time than state sentencing guidelines recommend.

Forty-four community members ranging from relatives to a state legislator to an imam wrote letters to Quaintance supporting Noor. They asked for leniency, noting that Noor, a Somali immigrant, was a “bridge” between the Somali community and others, volunteered in the community, served as a youth soccer coach and is a devoted father to his school-aged special-needs son.

“While not minimizing the loss experienced by the friends and loved ones of the victim in this case, I would urge that Mr. Noor’s decades of positive contributions to Hennepin County not be overlooked when determining a sentence for the offenses he has been convicted of,” wrote supporter Shakil Malik, who identified himself as Noor’s friend since high school and a lead deputy county attorney in Omaha, Neb. “A split second’s poor judgment should not deprive the community of having someone as good and kind as Mr. Noor productively contributing to its betterment.”

Noor testified at trial that he and his partner, Matthew Harrity, had finished checking on Damond’s call and were parked at the end of her alley about 11:40 p.m. on July 15, 2017 when a loud bang on their squad car startled them.

Noor said he reacted in part due to his partner’s fear.

“Oh, Jesus!,” Harrity yelled when he saw Damond, Noor testified.

Harrity, whom Noor described as typically “very calm,” grabbed for his gun. But, Noor testified, it got caught in the holster.

“He turned to me with fear in his eyes,” Noor testified.

Noor said he rose from his seat, pressed his left arm against Harrity’s chest and saw a blonde woman in a pink T-shirt raising her right arm outside Harrity’s open window. Noor testified that he stretched his right arm and gun in front of Harrity.

“I fired one shot,” Noor said. “The threat was gone. She could have had a weapon.”

Noor testified that he feared they were being ambushed, a theme defense attorneys Thomas Plunkett and Peter Wold pushed from jury selection through the trial’s resolution a month later.

Assistant Hennepin County attorneys Amy Sweasy and Patrick Lofton pushed back on the defense’s theory of the case, arguing that Noor acted recklessly and without fully evaluating the circumstances.

Prosecutors highlighted inconsistencies in Noor’s story: Harrity testified that Noor’s gun was close to Noor’s body when he fired — not outstretched. Harrity said that Harrity pulled out his own gun and held it next to his rib cage pointed down, making no mention of struggling to unholster the weapon.

Harrity also testified that while he feared for his life, he didn’t fire because he hadn’t been able to identify the figure outside his window.

“I didn’t analyze the threat fully yet,” Harrity testified.

“So the use of deadly force at that point would be premature?” Sweasy asked.

“Yes, with what I had,” Harrity responded.

Prosecutors also argued that the bang on the squad, which Harrity also said occurred, never happened, and was invented by the officers’ supervisor and an investigator from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Damond’s fiancé, Don Damond, testified at trial that Justine had grown concerned over noises she heard behind their home, and had called him while he was on a business trip. They had met years earlier on a meditation retreat in Colorado, and when they became engaged, she volunteered to move from her home in Sydney, Australia to Minnesota until his son finished college.

Don Damond testified that he suggested that Justine call police, whom he had viewed as “the right people” to contact.

“All will be well,” he said he thought to himself after she called 911.

But in their last phone call, Justine mentioned that police had arrived, and then went dark, failing to respond to Don Damond’s several follow-up text messages and phone calls.

“Hello?” he texted her about 2:26 a.m. Minnesota time in one last effort to reach her. He was in Las Vegas for his work as a vice president and general manager of an entertainment company that manages two Minnesota casinos.

He later received a phone call from a Minneapolis police officer.

“He said, ‘Well, there’s been a shooting and we believe Justine is deceased as a result of that shooting,’ ” Damond testified after removing his glasses and taking a deep breath. “And I, I, um, I, I was like — I couldn’t believe it. What do you mean shooting?”

Don Damond said he was given little information before the officer ended the call.

He tried calling Justine one more time at 3:22 a.m. Minnesota time, hoping it was all a mix-up.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said, “so I called … thinking again there has to be a mistake here.”