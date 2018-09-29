KARACHI, Pakistan — A Pakistani court has found a former judge and his accomplice guilty of killing the young son of another former judge and sentenced them to death.

Sikandar Lashari and Irfan Bengali had been charged with murdering 19-year-old Aqib Shahani, the son of former judge Khalid Shahani, in the city of Hyderabad. The verdicts were announced in open court Saturday.

Pakistani media have reported that Aqib was in love with Lashari's daughter but Lashari was against the relationship.

More than 20 witnesses testified against them and authorities said they confessed to the crime during the investigation.

Prosecutors say the young Shahani was traveling with his mother and two sisters in a car when gunmen blocked his way. They dragged Shahani out of the car and shot him to death on Feb. 19, 2014. Four suspects are still wanted.