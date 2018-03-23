INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis police officer has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for shooting a detective who was investigating a domestic violence dispute between the officer and his estranged wife.

A Marion County judge ordered the sentence Friday against 44-year-old Adrian Aurs, who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and pointing a firearm charges for the July 2016 confrontation. Prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges in a plea agreement.

Aurs testified he doesn't completely remember what happened, saying he suffered from post-traumatic stress and suicidal thoughts.

His wife testified she feared for their children's lives as he fired in the direction of where they were sleeping. Sgt. Robert Pearsey said he's undergone eight surgeries and doesn't expect to regain full use of his right arm.