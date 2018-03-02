SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — A former housing inspector is being tried in connection with an upstate New York fire that claimed four lives in 2015.
Prosecutors say Kenneth Tyree inspected the building less than 24 hours before the fire but failed to notice that an alarm system didn't work.
The Times Union says Kenneth Tyree sobbed while testifying Thursday at his trial in Schenectady. He's charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.
The defense says he wasn't trained properly, lacked state certification and relied heavily on a supervisor for guidance.
The building manager, who testified for the prosecution, will receive a one- to three-year term at his sentencing later this month.
