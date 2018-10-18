ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A former head of two Alaska juvenile detention facilities has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Federal prosecutors announced the charge Wednesday against 54-year-old Dennis Weston.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports Weston is the former superintendent of McLaughlin Youth Center in Anchorage.

He's also the former head of the Johnson Youth Center in Juneau.

The indictment alleges that Weston possessed digital depictions of minors engaged in explicit sexual conduct.

Weston was hired as a juvenile justice officer in 1992 and rose to be division operations manager. He was placed on administrative leave June 26 and resigned a month later.

Weston's phone number was not immediately available and his attorney is not listed in online court documents.