GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan authorities have arrested the country's former organized crime prosecutor as a purported participant in a network that allegedly seized properties illegally.
The United Nations' anti-corruption mission in Guatemala confirmed the arrest of Rony Lopez on Friday. Prosecutors allege that Lopez along with a judge, a politician and others participated in the property seizure scheme.
Officials say investigators are conducting searches and pursuing the arrests of several other people.
More details are expected later Friday.
East Metro After 322 police calls, parking lot gun battle, El Alamo bar is shut down by St. Paul council
