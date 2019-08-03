RICHMOND, Va. — As former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe travels the country promoting his new book about a deadly white nationalist rally, others involved in the mayhem nearly two years ago are pushing back at his characterization of the events.

Charlottesville's former mayor and the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia say McAuliffe was assigning blame elsewhere. And some of the anti-racism protesters injured during a car attack after the rally confronted McAuliffe at a book talk in Washington on Thursday, accusing him of supporting a police response that was widely criticized as too passive.

McAuliffe says the book isn't about assigning blame but about remembering and about taking steps to make sure nothing similar happens again.

"Beyond Charlottesville: Taking a Stand Against White Nationalism" went on sale Tuesday.