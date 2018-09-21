One of the fastest-growing games in the world is 3-on-3 basketball, which is set to make its debut in the 2020 Olympics.

In the past five months, former Gophers sharpshooter Joey King not only fell in love with 3-on-3, but the team he joined established itself as one of the best in the country.

Most recently, King's squad won the Red Bull Reign 3X3 World title Saturday at the historic Barry Farm Goodman League Courts in Washington, D.C.

His teammates last week included former Minnesota State Mankato standouts Jamel Staten and Paris Kyles and former St. Mary's player Brensley Haywood.

"A couple of my buddies got me into it once they heard I wasn't going back overseas after my wedding," said King, who played three years for Gophers coach Richard Pitino. "It ended up being the fastest-paced basketball game I've ever experienced. It's kind of addicting in a way to play. It's so fun. I think that's why it's growing so quickly."

MARCUS FULLER