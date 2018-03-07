TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A former Florida police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a female driver during a traffic stop.

Tallahassee police announced Wednesday that 43-year-old Vincent Crump faces three charges of sexual battery by a law enforcement officer. Police spokesman Damon Miller says Crump has turned himself in. Leon County jail records show he has not yet been officially booked.

The department fired Crump on Feb. 25, a day after receiving a call about an alleged assault during a traffic stop. Court documents say Crump pulled the woman over because she was driving without headlights.

Crump was hired by the police department in January 2017 after working 12 years as a captain with sheriff's office in Gadsden County, which is northwest of Tallahassee.