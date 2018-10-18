Former Minneapolis FBI agent Terry Albury was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for leaking sensitive internal documents, some of which that later surfaced in a news story raising questions about the Bureau's methods for recruiting confidential informants.

In arriving at his sentence, U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright said she considered Albury's sterling record with the FBI, as well as his "sincere" belief that he was righting injustices. But, she said that even though there was no "identifiable victim," she couldn't ignore the fact that his actions had compromised national security.

"We challenge unjust laws in places like this," she said, motioning around the courtroom. "We do not do so in the manner in which you did or thought you did."

She added that he could still make a difference, after his release.

"It's too late to undo the damage from the decisions you made; it's not too late to move forward," she said.

After his prison sentence, Albury will receive three years of supervised release.

His attorneys had argued for a lesser sentence, saying that he had already lost enough. Albury, they said, had joined the FBI straight out of college more than 16 years ago, and had known no other profession. To be stripped of that, they contended, was punishment enough.

Ultimately, Wright disagreed.

The ex-agent tearfully addressed the court before the sentence was read, apologizing to his family for putting them through the "devastating" ordeal, and to his former colleagues. Pausing several times to compose himself, he said that after counseling, he realized he could've picked a different path to exposing wrongs.

Albury admitted last spring to leaking the documents to an unnamed reporter. Though never identified outright in court filings, it's widely believed that the information ended up it the hands of the national news outlet, the Intercept, which used them in its "FBI's Secret Rules" series on how the Bureau assesses potential informants.

He pleaded guilty last spring to one count each of making an unauthorized disclosure of national defense information and unlawful retention of national defense information, as part of a plea agreement.

Still, Wright said, he had the option to appeal the guilty plea, as well as her sentencing decision.