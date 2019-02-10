Q: My ex and I had a lovely life together, but I got bored, met someone new, and left. We had two kids, and although I somewhat regret my actions, I think I'd probably do it again. Of course I'm not with the other guy and after intense amounts of therapy I own that it was my fault and I'm wondering if Valentine's Day is a good time to talk to my ex about what I've learned and offer him an apology. What's good ex-etiquette?

A: I've read countless articles by other professionals and laypeople touting the positives of using Valentine's Day as a vehicle to right one's wrongs. A kind of, "Hey ex, I really screwed up, and on this day of all days I would like to offer an apology." I personally don't get the correlation. Valentine's Day is for lovers, not ex-lovers. And if an apology is required, why wait for a day associated with love and romance to do it?

The most opportune time to offer an apology? Immediately! But, you also have to come to grips with why you are apologizing and if it is really what is required for both you and your ex to move on.

I understand firsthand the sentimentality associated with reconciling your differences with an ex and coming out friends on the other side. Breakups and the issues that lead to them are jam-packed with hurt, anger and sadness, and navigating through that to once again be cordial, especially if there are children involved, is a huge accomplishment. When my ex finally apologized, there was a shift in our ability to problem-solve. And, as a child custody mediator whose daily work involves guiding couples no longer together through resolving conflict, I know an apology can really affect how your ex responds and set the stage for far more fruitful negotiations.

As a quick note, there is a fine art to offering an apology — and to accepting one. The key is to acknowledge you're wrong without qualifying your behavior. "I'm sorry I hurt you" accepts responsibility for your actions and is a far more effective apology than, "I'm sorry you feel I hurt you." "Thank you, or I forgive you" is a far more gracious way to accept an apology than, "I'm glad you finally see the error of your ways."

But, your question was if Valentine's Day is a good day to share your feelings, and I am of the opinion it is not. I don't think any holiday should be the catalyst for an apology to an ex, particularly Valentine's Day, and even more so if your ex has a new partner. It's lovely that you feel that an apology will reinforce a resolution to your past conflicts, but you want the apology to be the main focus. So rather than concentrate on the day you are offering the apology, make the apology as heartfelt as possible — and do it soon. That's good ex-etiquette.

Jann Blackstone is the author of "Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation," and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com.