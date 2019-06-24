COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka's attorney general has advised the acting police chief to begin a criminal investigation of the former defense secretary over "major lapses" that failed to stop Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed more than 250 people.
Attorney General Dappula de Livera said he decided that former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando should be investigated based on the recommendations of a special board of inquiry appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena into the April 21 blasts.
Fernando resigned four days after the attacks amid public criticism of the country's leaders and the security establishment for failing to prevent them.
