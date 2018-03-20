STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The wife of a former Pennsylvania police officer who plotted to kill her husband after he threatened to tell authorities she had sex with a 14-year-old boy was sentenced Tuesday to 1½ to four years in prison.

Robin Transue, 43, of Mount Pocono, had pleaded guilty in December to solicitation to commit aggravated assault and statutory sexual assault.

Monroe County authorities said Transue told an informant that her husband threatened to expose her 2010 relationship with the boy if she left him. Prosecutors said she suggested several ways to kill her husband, including a drug overdose or making it look like a hunting accident.

Keith Transue, 43, a school resource officer who worked for Bushkill Township police and was a volunteer firefighter, emergency medical technician and Mount Pocono Borough council member, was placed on two years' probation for failure to report sex with the minor.

"This is almost like a Lifetime movie," Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso said.

Robin Transue's attorney, Gary Asteak, said the couple outwardly appeared to be living the American dream, but "someone who could have been Donna Reed is now facing wearing a jumpsuit."

Asteak said his client never seriously intended harm to her husband and called her "deeply flawed, tormented, lonely with all sorts of baggage she's been carrying since childhood."

Robin Transue said she endured sexual, physical and emotional abuse throughout her life, but her therapist told the judge she is improving.

"I have tried everything I can do to be a better person and get help," Robin Transue told the judge through tears, LehighValleyLive.com reported .

Keith Transue's attorney, Thomas Sundmaker, said his client still loves his wife and wants her back, and the fact that he was spared prison so he could care for his four children doesn't mean he hasn't suffered.

"He lost his job. He lost his wife. He lost everything," Sundmaker said.