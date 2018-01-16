MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) is preparing to make the Democratic primary for Ohio governor a five-way race.

Kucinich is set to make his announcement on Wednesday at a community center in Middleburg Heights. He will then depart for campaign stops in Columbus and Dayton.

The 71-year-old was elected mayor of Cleveland 40 years ago and ran unsuccessfully for president in 2004 and 2008. He was first elected to Cleveland City Council at age 23 and was known as the "boy mayor" when he took that post in 1977.

He adds his widely known name to a contest that also includes former federal consumer protection chief Richard Cordray, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, former state lawmaker Connie Pillich and Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill.