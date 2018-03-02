BOGOTA, Colombia — The leader of Colombia's once-largest rebel group will undergo heart surgery after being hospitalized while campaigning for president.
Bogota's Shaio Clinic issued a statement Friday saying it recommended the unspecified procedure after carrying out a battery of tests on Rodrigo Londono.
The rebel leader best known by his nom de guerre Timocehnko was hospitalized Thursday suffering from chest pain.
The 59-year-old Londono has suffered various health setbacks in recent years, including a heart attack in 2015 during peace talks in Cuba and a stroke last year.
The former rebels are transitioning to civilian life after reaching an historic peace accord to end Latin America's longest-running conflict in 2016.
Timochenko's bid for president has been rife with conflict, with angry Colombians throwing eggs at him on several occasions.
