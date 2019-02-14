HENNIKER, N.H. — John Hickenlooper, the former Democratic governor of Colorado who's considering running for president in 2020, says he supports universal health care and thinks the U.S. eventually should provide it.
But as other Democrats already in the race endorse "Medicare-for-all," Hickenlooper says it's more important now to get behind the general idea rather than argue over a specific approach.
The onetime Denver mayor, who's considered a centrist politician, held a town hall at a New Hampshire college on Thursday, and said afterward that he won't decide for several more weeks whether to join the crowded 2020 contest.
