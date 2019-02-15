WASHINGTON — The Justice Department alleges that two former executives for Cognizant Technology Solutions paid about $2 million in bribes to Indian officials to build a new office campus in the country.
Prosecutors said Friday that the information technology giant's former president, Gordon Coburn, and ex-chief legal officer, Steven Schwartz, were charged in a 12-count indictment unsealed in New Jersey.
They allege Coburn and Schwartz authorized the bribes and concealed it by having a third-party construction company make the payment. Prosecutors say Cognizant repaid the money through phony construction invoices.
The Justice Department said it declined to bring charges against Cognizant. In a related case, the company agreed to pay $25 million to settle charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A Cognizant spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
