ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A former CIA contractor has pleaded guilty to unauthorized removal and retention of classified materials.

Fifty-three-year-old Reynaldo Regis of Fort Washington, Maryland, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Prosecutors say Regis worked for a government contractor and was assigned to the CIA between 2006 and 2016.

As part of his plea agreement, Regis admitted he copied classified information into personal notebooks and conducted unauthorized searches of classified databases. According to court documents, FBI agents found 60 notebooks containing classified information when they searched his home.

Regis also pleaded guilty to making false statements — prosecutors say Regis initially lied to law enforcement by denying his activity.

He will be sentenced Sept. 21.

His lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday afternoon.