CHICAGO — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Chicago man for trying to join the Islamic State group.

Justice Department officials announced Friday that 21-year-old Faress Muhammad Shraiteh, who now lives in Israel, is charged with one count each of conspiring to and attempting to provide material support and resources to IS. Each count is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The indictment alleges Shraiteh and two others conspired to join IS and traveled in May 2015 from Chicago to Egypt before flying to Istanbul, Turkey. Shraiteh was denied entry there, while the two others were allowed in. The charges allege Shraiteh went to Israel, where he has family, and later told one of the other two that he planned join them in IS.