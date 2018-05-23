NEWARK, N.J. — The former chief financial officer of a New Jersey orthopedic care provider is headed to prison for stealing more than $1 million from the company for his personal use.

Harry Wolfmuller received a two-year sentence Wednesday and must pay $1,175,720 in restitution. He pleaded guilty last November to wire fraud.

A former Belmar resident, the 70-year-old Wolfmuller was the CFO for an orthopedic care provider that has offices in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Federal prosecutors say he cashed checks from the company's business accounts between 2007 and 2015 and spent the money on restaurant meals, golf outings, gambling, lottery tickets and other unapproved personal expenses.

He then misrepresented the nature of these transactions in the company's accounting records to make them appear as legitimate business expenses.