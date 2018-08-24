CORAL GABLES, Fla. — She's been president of two major universities. She served as President Bill Clinton's Health and Human Services secretary for eight years. Now, 77-year-old Donna Shalala is embarking on a new adventure: a Democratic run for the U.S. House.
The Miami-area District 27 seat, long occupied by retiring moderate Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, is viewed as one of the best chances nationwide for a Democratic pickup.
Hillary Clinton topped President Donald Trump by about 20 percentage points in the district in 2016, even as voters re-elected Ros-Lehtinen.
Shalala has been the favorite in Tuesday's Democratic primary, with state Rep. David Richardson mounting a challenge. The winner will face one of nine Republicans in November.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.