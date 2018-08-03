MINEOLA, N.Y. — A man charged with stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death as she tended to horses at Belmont Park racetrack on New York's Long Island has been arraigned at a hospital where he's receiving psychiatric treatment.
Jose Franco-Martinez pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge in the June 17 death of horse walker Maria Larin.
A judge ordered the 54-year-old held without bail.
Prosecutors say Franco-Martinez was mad Larin dumped him and repeatedly stabbed the 51-year-old with a kitchen knife.
They say one of Larin's co-workers tried to stop Franco-Martinez by hitting him in the head, but he ran away.
Track security caught him and called police.
Prosecutors say Franco-Martinez, a former Belmont worker, was working in Kansas and had someone drive him to New York, about an 18-hour drive.
