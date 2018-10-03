ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A former supervisory U.S. Border Patrol agent has pleaded guilty in New Mexico to a child pornography charge.
Federal prosecutors say 46-year-old Jason Christopher Davis of Las Cruces could serve up to 15 years in prison under the plea agreement.
Davis pleaded guilty Wednesday in an Albuquerque courtroom to production of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He will have to register as a sex offender.
The ex-border agent was arrested in May on suspicion of receiving child pornography.
Investigators say they found digital media with child pornography at his home.
His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.
