ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Will the fourth time be the charm for Atlantic City's former Atlantic Club casino?

The Boardwalk property, which has been shuttered since January 2014, has been sold to a New York firm.

Florida real estate company TJM Properties says it sold the former casino to investment and construction firm Colosseo Atlantic City. The purchase price was not revealed.

TJM has been trying for years without success to sell the property — and make the deal stick. Three previous sales have fallen through.

Company president Rocco Sebastiani says he plans to run the building as an 800-room, non-gambling hotel after conducting major renovations.

The Atlantic Club formerly did business as Steve Wynn's Golden Nugget before a series of ownership changes.