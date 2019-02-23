SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Steve Lawrence, a California government reporter who covered a major capital corruption scandal and governors ranging from Ronald Reagan to Arnold Schwarzenegger during a nearly four-decade career with The Associated Press, has died.

His wife, Jane, said he had been battling cancer and was in the intensive care unit at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento for about three weeks. He was 71 when he died on Friday.

Lawrence was the longest-tenured member of California's capital press corps when he retired in 2009 after 37 years with the AP. He had built a reputation as a tenacious reporter who never shied from asking the tough questions.

His former news editor, Ron Roach, said Lawrence was the consummate professional whose reporting was precise and stories thorough, no matter how intense the deadline.