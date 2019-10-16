– A former top White House foreign policy adviser told House impeachment investigators this week that she viewed Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, as a potential national security risk because he was so unprepared for his job, according to two people familiar with her private testimony.

The adviser, Fiona Hill, did not accuse Sondland of acting maliciously or intentionally putting the country at risk. But she described Sondland, a hotelier and Trump donor-turned-ambassador, as metaphorically driving in an unfamiliar place with no guardrails and no GPS, according to the people, who were not authorized to publicly discuss a deposition that took place behind closed doors.

Hill, former senior director for European and Russian affairs at the White House, also said that she raised her concerns with intelligence officials inside the White House, one of the people said.

Sondland's lawyer declined to comment.

In her testimony, Hill described her fears that Sondland represented a counterintelligence risk because his actions made him vulnerable to foreign governments who could exploit his inexperience. She said Sondland extensively used a personal cellphone for official diplomatic business and repeatedly told foreign officials they were welcome to come to the White House whenever they liked.

Hill said that his invitations, which were highly unusual and not communicated to others at the White House, prompted one instance in which Romanian officials arrived at the White House without appointments.

Hill

Sondland is scheduled to meet privately with impeachment investigators himself Thursday, despite directions from the State Department and the White House that he and other witnesses should not cooperate. Sondland's lawyer has indicated that his client will testify.

Other aspects of Hill's explosive testimony that have been previously reported as well as details offered by other officials who have spoken to investigators put Sondland at the center of a parallel foreign policy toward Ukraine. Sidelining career experts and the former U.S. ambassador to Kiev, Sondland, other political appointees close to the president and Trump's private lawyer Rudy Giuliani sought to pressure Ukraine's new government to open investigations into Democrats that would benefit the president politically.

Hill said that she and her boss, John Bolton, then the national security adviser, were so concerned by what they saw that Hill alerted White House lawyers. She told the committees that Bolton wanted to make clear that he was not part of whatever "drug deal" that Sondland and Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff, were crafting on Ukraine, and that on another occasion Bolton compared Giuliani to "a hand grenade who's going to blow everybody up."