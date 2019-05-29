Evine Live has a new name (which actually is an old name), a drastically slimmed down roster of top executives and a newly installed chief executive who said Wednesday that he had already begun “remediation actions” that would return the long-struggling cable network to profitability.

Some of this may sound familiar.

Tim Peterman, a former Evine executive who took over as CEO on May 2, explained the moves as the company reported a worse-than-expected loss of $21 million in its first quarter, or 31 cents a share. A year ago, the company posted a $3 million loss.

Saying that the Evine Live name had never resonated with customers, Peterman said the Eden Prairie-based network will reclaim the ShopHQ brand, which it used from 2013 to 2015.

He also said that 11 senior executives positions have been permanently eliminated and that 20% of full-time employees had been laid off. Referring to it as a “cost optimization event,” Peterman said the move would eventually slash $15 million in annual overhead after accounting for costs associated with severance packages.

Peterman, who had been the network’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer until April 2018, rode into power as Evine received a $6 million infusion of cash in a stock deal driven by one of its longest and most profitable vendors, the Invicta Watch Group.

Action-film star Sylvester Stallone appears on Los Angeles set of Evine Live with wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, left.

The multifaceted deal provided Invicta and its partners sweeping control over Evine. Invicta CEO Eyal Lalo, whose investment company sank $4 million into the stock, was named vice chair of the board.

In his first earnings report, Peterman was blunt about the need to strengthen vendor relationships to shore up sales. The company reported sales of $131.5 million during the quarter, a drop of 16% compared to last year.

Peterman said he plans to branch into niche markets, including using an existing channel to launch a men’s shopping brand to be called Shop Bulldog, and to build a new Spanish-language channel LaVenta in the first quarter of 2020.

Peterman hired another former Evine exec, Jean Sabatier, in a newly created position of chief commerce officer. His role will be to refocus the company’s efforts on categories that work — jewelry, beauty, wellness and watches — and dial back on categories in which Evine consistently loses out to competitors QVC and HSN, such as home and fashion.

Michael Porter, the former vice president of finance and investor relations, was named chief financial officer, replacing Diana Purcell.