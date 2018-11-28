EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. _ Evine Live Inc. (EVLV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.
The home shopping company posted revenue of $131.7 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in January, Evine Live said it expects revenue in the range of $177 million to $187 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $616 million to $626 million.
The company's shares closed at $1.05. A year ago, they were trading at $1.53.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVLV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVLV
