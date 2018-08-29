EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. _ Evine Live Inc. (EVLV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The home shopping company posted revenue of $150.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.29. A year ago, they were trading at 94 cents.

