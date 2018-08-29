EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. _ Evine Live Inc. (EVLV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40,000 in its fiscal second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.
The home shopping company posted revenue of $150.8 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $1.29. A year ago, they were trading at 94 cents.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVLV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVLV
