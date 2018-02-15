In a major study released Thursday, a team of government and university scientists says that the nature of air pollution is changing dramatically as cars become cleaner — leaving personal-care products, paints, indoor cleaners and other chemical-containing agents as an increasingly dominant source of emissions.

"Over time, the transportation sector has been getting cleaner when it comes to emissions of air pollutants," said Brian McDonald, lead author of the study in Science, who works for the University of Colorado, Boulder, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "The sources of air pollution are becoming more diverse."

The study focused on a class of chemical products that give off "volatile organic compounds," or VOCs — petroleum-based odorous substances that, in outdoor air, can contribute to the formation of ozone or small particulate pollution. The research found that the contribution of these chemicals to the burden of VOCs has been underestimated and is underrepresented in inventories used to judge the sources of pollution.

The volatile compounds take many diverse forms and have complicated origins, emerging from trees and grass as well as from human-made sources such as cars. The research cited "pesticides, coatings, printing inks, adhesives, cleaning agents, and personal care products" as key sources of VOCs. In some cases — pesticides, for instance — these chemical products give off VOCs outdoors. In other cases, the emissions occur indoors and then migrate outside.

"Say somebody is inside using perfume, cologne," said Chris Cappa, a study authorand a researcher at the University of California, Davis. "That smell eventually dissipates. And the question is, where did it go? And there's air exchange with the outside. Those odors dissipate because it's basically getting moved outside."

McDonald and Cappa completed the research with a team of 19 others from NOAA, the National Center for Atmospheric Research, and multiple universities in the United States and Canada. The findings do not automatically mean that the substances are dangerous to breathe indoors, but rather that outdoors, they are undergoing chemical reactions that contribute to air pollution.

"These results have important implications for how and what emissions we regulate," said Brent Stephens of the Illinois Institute of Technology.

He noted that proposed budget cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency loom large in this context, because the agency conducts work on atmospheric chemistry and air quality.

"We typically think of outdoor air pollution as an outdoor problem," Stephens added. "But this study demonstrates (quantitatively) that it's more complicated than that."