Kiki and Don Gloude’s Shorewood home feels like living inside a box of Crayola crayons.

The color-blocked exterior is a playful combo of red, blue and green.

Inside, the great room wall is awash in cheery lemon yellow, while the kitchen island mixes apple red with cobalt blue.

In fact, the couple picked vibrant bold hues for every single space — even the Adirondack chairs on the poolside patio.

“Pale is not our palette,” said Kiki. “We like real color.”

This Shorewood home is painted in a rainbow of colors inside and out.

In 2001, the Gloudes bought the 1959 home in Shorewood for its backyard swimming pool.

“When you have a pool, friends come over and stay,” said Kiki, who raised their two children in the home.

The small, basic-builder house was still stuck in the 1950s, with avocado kitchen countertops, moss green carpet and chopped-up rooms, but the Gloudes saw the potential for future remodeling projects.

About 10 years ago, Kiki asked her son and his buddies to use sledgehammers to knock down the wall between the kitchen and dining room to open up the main floor. That was the start of an extreme makeover, completed a few years later, including a 2,100-square-foot addition to accommodate a new kitchen, great room, master suite and laundry room.

And, finally, the Gloudes directed their contractor to paint every surface a feel-good hue.

“Our inspiration is the Lord God,” said Kiki. “His creations are full of amazing color.”

Today the 3,609-square-foot residence has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a new attached three-car garage.

Anthony Mosley, their Re/Max real estate agent, didn’t suggest that they “neutralize” spaces before listing the home for sale. “The way that it’s painted is absolutely stunning,” he said.

“ ‘Wow’ is the typical reaction when people walk in,” said Kiki. She acknowledged that interiors splashed with the colors of the rainbow are not for everyone.

“If people like beige, that’s fantastic. But we like to live in what makes us feel good.”

The Gloudes are selling their rainbow home because they have plans to remodel a house they bought in Chanhassen.

“It’s a 1966 rambler,” said Kiki. “And it’s all white.”

Anthony Mosley, Re/Max Results, has the listing.