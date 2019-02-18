MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday his budget will include proposals to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use and legalize medical marijuana.

Evers said it's time Wisconsin join more than 30 other states and the District of Columbia in legalizing medical marijuana. Possession, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana in amounts of 25 grams or less should be decriminalized, Evers said. The governor's proposal would also establish an expungement procedure for individuals convicted of possessing, manufacturing or distributing less than 25 grams of marijuana who have completed their sentence or probation.

Evers also wants to get rid of the yearly physician's certification needed for use of cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil, which is used to treat seizures.

It's unclear if the Republican-controlled Legislature will approve the plan.