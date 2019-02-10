MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers wants to let environmental officials borrow nearly $70 million more over the next two years to address groundwater contamination.

Evers plans to include the request in his two-year budget proposal. He's expected to unveil the full spending plan on Feb. 28 but gave The Associated Press a preview of his water quality initiatives.

Evers has vowed to make water quality a priority. The proposals do that by giving his administration more money to combat the problem.

The plan calls for an additional $3 million in borrowing authority to fund grants for farmers to build infrastructure to reduce water pollution. There's also $65 million in additional borrowing authority to fund grants to local governments to reduce storm water runoff.

It would also address contaminated soil along the Milwaukee and St. Louis rivers and fund loans to municipalities looking to replace lead pipes.