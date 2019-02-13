MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers says his budget will seek more money for replacing polluted wells.
Evers announced Wednesday that his budget will allocate $2 million for a grant program that funds replacement, repairs or treatment for polluted private wells that serve homes or livestock. That's an increase of $1.6 million.
He says his budget will offer a new cost-share option that calls for the Department of Natural Resources to cover up to $16,000 in repairs for families below the median income.
The governor says his budget also will direct the DNR to spend $75,000 to evaluate drinking water contamination in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties. The counties are already funding part of the study.
Evers announced earlier this week that he'll seek nearly $70 million in additional borrowing to combat water pollution and replace lead pipes.
