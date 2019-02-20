MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he anticipates not supporting a Republican middle class tax cut bill that passed with no Democratic votes.

Evers told reporters that he would take action on the bill Wednesday. His deadline for signing or vetoing the measure is Thursday.

Evers says he opposes the GOP measure because the tax cut is paid for by tapping a budget surplus and funding in future years is not identified.

Republicans don't have enough votes to override an Evers veto without Democratic support.

Evers plans to include his own middle class tax cut in the state budget he unveils next week. His would be paid for in part by all-but eliminating a manufacturing tax credit program. Republicans oppose doing that.