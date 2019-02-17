MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will propose decriminalizing marijuana in his plan for the next state budget.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Evers also will propose legalizing marijuana for medical conditions including cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain.

Under the proposal, people with previous convictions for possessing small amounts of marijuana could have their records expunged.

The proposal also will allow possession and use of a marijuana derivative used to treat seizures — CBD oil — without a doctor's certification.

Evers will release his proposed budget on Feb. 28. The new Democratic governor previously advocated decriminalizing marijuana but didn't give details.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has said he opposes medical marijuana and isn't sure such a law could pass the chamber.