MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a bill that eliminates a tax benefit for companies that move out of Wisconsin.
The measure he signed Monday targets tax deductions businesses claim when they move. Under current law, a business may deduct from its income or tax liability all expenses paid to move from one location to another.
The new law that passed the Legislature with bipartisan support does not allow for businesses to deduct expenses if they move out of state. The state Department of Revenue does not anticipate the change will result in a significant change in taxes paid, likely less than $1 million a year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Military veteran is first to challenge Shaheen for Senate
A Republican military veteran on Monday announced his campaign to oust Democrat Jeanne Shaheen from her New Hampshire U.S. Senate seat, which the GOP sees as vulnerable.
National
UK-based wind company picks Rhode Island for US headquarters
A company specializing in wind power blade maintenance has chosen Rhode Island for its U.S. headquarters, a sign of the state's growing offshore wind industry.
National
Ex-Chicago Council member gets year in prison for corruption
A former Chicago City Council member has been sentenced to a year and one day prison after pleading guilty to corruption charges.
National
Social network for knitters bans posts supporting Trump from its website
A free, 8-million strong social network for knitters, crocheters and others in the fiber arts has banned talk of President Donald Trump and his administration.
National
UW-Madison erects new plaque honoring Ho-Chunk tribe
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is setting up a new marker recognizing the campus as the ancestral home of the Ho-Chunk tribe.