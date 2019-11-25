MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill into law that allows children to legally run lemonade stands.
Evers signed the bill Monday.
It allows anyone under age 18 to run lemonade stands on private property without a permit and without fear of running afoul of the law, which has happened in some states.
The bill would limit sales to $2,000 of lemonade a year, however. That translates to 8,000 cups at 25 cents each. Children would be barred from selling any potentially hazardous food, such as raw meat and egg salad.
The bill passed with bipartisan support.
