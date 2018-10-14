MADISON, Wis. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers is proposing a tax cut for Wisconsin's middle class that Republican Gov. Scott Walker's campaign is calling a last-minute publicity stunt.
Evers' campaign on Sunday unveiled the plan that would cut income taxes for those making up to $100,000 and families making up to $150,000 by 10 percent.
Evers' plan would shift $340 million from the wealthy and corporations to pay for the middle-class tax relief.
Walker's campaign says Evers' agenda will raise property taxes, income taxes on farmers and small businesses, and gas taxes by as much as $1.
Walker's campaign says the governor has cut income taxes across the board, and they are now than in 2010.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
GOP pins hopes for keeping Ryan's Wisconsin seat on Ryan 2.0
Ironworker Randy Bryce spent months gearing up to try to unseat House Speaker Paul Ryan in November's election, cleverly cultivating an "Iron Stache" persona for a candidacy that was as colorful as it was unlikely.
National
Senators urge tough US response over missing Saudi writer
Two leading Senate Republicans on Sunday threatened tough punitive action by Congress against Saudi Arabia, including a possible halt of military sales, if missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi was indeed killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
National
Governor blames Trump, Republicans for protest clashes
Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned Sunday why state Republicans would have invited the founder of a far-right group to speak in Manhattan, and he blamed them and President Donald Trump for violent clashes that took place after the speech.
National
Trump on rally blitz as he tries to stave off Dem gains
President Donald Trump gazes out over his rally crowd and looses a stream of insults with a theatrical flourish and playful grin. He jabs at Cory Booker the "disaster" mayor, Elizabeth Warren the "Pocahontas" pretender and "sleepy" Joe Biden.
National
Dead candidate's name will appear on Wyoming ballots
The name of a Wyoming Republican regional political candidate who died last week will still appear on ballots in the Nov. 6 election.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.