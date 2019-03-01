MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' budget calls for increasing the minimum wage slowly over the next few years.
Wisconsin's minimum wage has stood at $7.25 an hour since 2009. The governor's budget would increase it to $8.25 an hour on Jan. 1, 2020, and to $9 in 2021. It would increase 75 cents per year in each of the next two years. Then it would grow annually at the rate of inflation.
According to documents Evers' administration released, the changes will enable minimum wage workers to earn nearly $6 million more in calendar years 2020 and 2021.
The budget also sets up a task force to study other ways to move toward a $15 per hour minimum wage.
