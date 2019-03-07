MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers wants to spend $109 million to help University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire officials replace their science building.
Evers announced Thursday he'll include the funding in his capital budget proposal.
The money would go to help UW-Eau Claire replace Phillips Hall with a new science and health sciences building. The project is a collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The clinic's researchers would work alongside UW-Eau Claire students and faculty.
